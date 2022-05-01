CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in April

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CAIXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.85) to €2.95 ($3.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

