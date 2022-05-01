Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,241. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

