Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

CWH stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

