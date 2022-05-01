Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. 4,544,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,211,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.