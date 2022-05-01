Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. 4,544,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,211,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
