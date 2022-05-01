Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

