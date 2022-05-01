Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE CTM opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. Canterra Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds diamond properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta, as well as focuses on gold exploration in Newfoundland. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the East Alder gold project located in central Newfoundland.

