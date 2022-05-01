Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.