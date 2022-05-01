Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CPRI opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capri by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

