Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

