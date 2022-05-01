CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.60 million and the highest is $9.70 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $44.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $112.18 million, with estimates ranging from $105.06 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASI. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

