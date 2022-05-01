Catcha Investment (CHAA) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 701 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Catcha Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Catcha Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catcha Investment
|N/A
|$10.94 million
|16.64
|Catcha Investment Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|$61.54 million
|-17.40
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Catcha Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catcha Investment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Catcha Investment Competitors
|180
|732
|997
|21
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.26%. Given Catcha Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Catcha Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catcha Investment
|N/A
|-154.25%
|3.63%
|Catcha Investment Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Catcha Investment peers beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.