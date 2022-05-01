Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.