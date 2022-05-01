Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.