CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. 125,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 553,024 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 422,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

