Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

