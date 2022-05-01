Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.04) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $23.28 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

