Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 116.50 ($1.48).
CEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.38) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.24) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 91.58 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.58).
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
