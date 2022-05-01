Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 82,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,307. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.
About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.