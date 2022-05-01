Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 82,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,307. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

