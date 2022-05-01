CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.