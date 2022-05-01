CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.
CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
