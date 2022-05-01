Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.26 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CKPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $32,099.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,871 shares of company stock valued at $351,892 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

