Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.00%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
