China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in April

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 1,549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. China Literature has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
About China Literature
