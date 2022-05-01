Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will report $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.55 and the lowest is $8.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $7.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.00 to $33.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $41.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.50 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $45.21 on Friday, hitting $1,455.61. 262,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,719. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,523.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,610.20. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

