Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 885,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.02 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

