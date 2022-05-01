Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in April

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,065.0 days.
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
