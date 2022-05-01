Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in April

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,065.0 days.

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

