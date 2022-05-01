Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CCVI opened at $9.81 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

