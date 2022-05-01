Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.2 days.

CPXGF opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

