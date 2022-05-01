Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.23. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $8.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 144,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

