Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,539,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 1,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CLZNF opened at $15.00 on Friday. Clariant has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.
About Clariant (Get Rating)
