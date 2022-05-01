Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 403,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.