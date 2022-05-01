Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 10,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,868. Class Acceleration has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,254 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 536,653 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.