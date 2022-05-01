CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CleanTech Acquisition by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

