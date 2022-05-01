ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 228,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

