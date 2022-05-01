Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 901,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

