Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 901,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.88.
