Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

COCP stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Friday. 240,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,459. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COCP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

