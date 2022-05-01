Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 7,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.