Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGTX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.