Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.