Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CBD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 249,653 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

