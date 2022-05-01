Comparing Advaxis (ADXS) & Its Rivals

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Advaxis to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $3.24 million -$17.86 million -0.82 Advaxis Competitors $1.83 billion $237.99 million -1.56

Advaxis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advaxis. Advaxis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09% Advaxis Competitors -4,345.50% -115.75% -11.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advaxis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Advaxis Competitors 6193 20743 43061 859 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.41%. Given Advaxis’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advaxis peers beat Advaxis on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

