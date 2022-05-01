Comparing Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

This table compares Allison Transmission and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 18.10% 65.27% 10.01% Isuzu Motors 4.97% 10.38% 5.15%

97.3% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.51 $442.00 million $4.35 8.61 Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.50 $401.46 million $1.40 8.27

Allison Transmission has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Isuzu Motors. Isuzu Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Isuzu Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Allison Transmission pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isuzu Motors pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allison Transmission has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allison Transmission and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 4 3 0 0 1.43 Isuzu Motors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allison Transmission presently has a consensus price target of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Isuzu Motors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and commercial vehicle maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and warehousing and transportation activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.