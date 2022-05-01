Comparing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chuy’s and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $396.47 million 1.19 $30.18 million $1.50 16.67 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chuy’s and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 1 3 0 2.75 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s currently has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.54%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Chuy’s has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.14, suggesting that its share price is 714% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 7.61% 14.62% 7.57% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chuy’s beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About California Beach Restaurants (Get Rating)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

