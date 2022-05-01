Comparing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comstock Resources and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.13%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 2.14 -$241.73 million ($1.36) -12.52 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.80 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -37.40

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -13.06% 34.73% 6.83% Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

