Comparing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

31.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 28.40% 16.28% 3.05% Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.05 $54.11 million $2.17 3.61 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.79 -$153.43 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medallion Financial and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.26%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.84%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.