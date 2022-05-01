Comparing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

This table compares Sovos Brands and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.12 $1.92 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.40 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.