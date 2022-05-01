Comparing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get UMH Properties alerts:

67.7% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. UMH Properties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 27.45% 26.10% 4.25% Arbor Realty Trust 72.39% 17.67% 2.82%

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Arbor Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $186.10 million 6.59 $51.09 million $0.44 53.46 Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 5.88 $339.30 million $2.28 7.50

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats UMH Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.