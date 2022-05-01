Comparing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -12.85% 0.72% 0.49%

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $691.12 million 0.02 -$184.72 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.51 -$22.00 million ($0.27) -19.67

Vasta Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhangmen Education and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vasta Platform 0 2 1 0 2.33

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,664.71%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.02%. Given Zhangmen Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Zhangmen Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

