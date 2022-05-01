Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 458,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Constellium has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 123.83% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

