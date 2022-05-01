Contrasting Design Therapeutics (DSGN) and Its Competitors

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Design Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Design Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Design Therapeutics
|$230,000.00
|-$35.53 million
|-13.88
|Design Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.83 billion
|$237.99 million
|-0.46
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Design Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Design Therapeutics
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Design Therapeutics Competitors
|6193
|20743
|43061
|859
|2.54
Design Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.66%. Given Design Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Design Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Design Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Design Therapeutics
|N/A
|-8.98%
|-8.84%
|Design Therapeutics Competitors
|-4,345.49%
|-115.71%
|-11.54%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.8% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Design Therapeutics rivals beat Design Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.
