Contrasting GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) & TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GBT Technologies and TSS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27% TSS -4.73% -55.69% -7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and TSS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 3.33 -$33.93 million N/A N/A TSS $27.41 million 0.31 -$1.30 million ($0.07) -6.17

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of GBT Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GBT Technologies beats TSS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About TSS (Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

