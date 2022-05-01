Contrasting Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mediaset España Comunicación and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset España Comunicación N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 32.72% 22.47% 18.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and Dundee Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset España Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Precious Metals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.31%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Mediaset España Comunicación.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mediaset España Comunicación and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset España Comunicación $943.42 million 2.42 $204.16 million $0.76 9.61 Dundee Precious Metals $641.44 million 1.72 $209.55 million $1.12 5.16

Dundee Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mediaset España Comunicación. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mediaset España Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mediaset España Comunicación has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Mediaset España Comunicación on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities. The company was formerly known as Gestevisión Telecinco, S.A. and changed its name to Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. in May 2011. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Madrid, Spain. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. is a subsidiary of MFE-MediaForEurope NV.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

